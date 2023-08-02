Two Peterborough police officers have avoided being dismissed after making comments that were “thoughtless” and “showed a lack of judgement” following a police disciplinary hearing.

Both PC Christopher Smith and PC Sam Pickworth – based at Thorpe Wood Police Station – appeared at Cambridgeshire Police’s headquarters in Huntingdon on August 2 in relation to derogatory remarks they made about a man who was later found dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The the pair had been called to Oxney Road on January 15 to concerns that a man had been robbed.

Both PC Smith and PC Pickworth are based at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

After speaking to the man, they took him, with his consent, to a nearby supermarket where his parents were waiting.

PC Smith and PC Pickworth were recorded on PC Smith’s body camera – after it was left on – while the pair were alone in their squad car.

It recorded them referring to the man as a “beached whale” and a drug dealer – despite there being no evidence for the allegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day the man was found dead at a property in London.

An investigation was subsequently launched by the Met Police into the man’s interactions with Cambridgeshire Police, which revealed the comments made on the bodycam.

There has been no suggestion or evidence presented that the pair’s interaction with the man was associated with his death in any way.

The cause of death will be established by a coroner in Haringey in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Cambridgeshire Police’s Chief Constable Nick Dean recognised that the pair’s conduct towards the man and his family was “respectful, courteous and helpful,” the camera picked them up – while alone.

Smith was recorded saying: “They are not happy, they are all not happy; like we need to do something? What do you want me to do? Run onto the site and say who robbed this fat guy?”

Pickworth replied: “Your fat drug dealing son.

Smith then added: “We’ve got a whale, a beached whale who has ended up in f****** Cambridgeshire.

"[pointing to the man’s parents] They love us don’t they, they think we have done really good, nah mate, you just kept us late… while we’re raising s*** crime, cheers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply to the while comment, Pickworth joked: “There’s melted ice cream in the road.”

Smith also made a comment regarding the strictness of the man’s parents in which he described them as Indian, it turns out they are of Turkish descent and a further of a lude sexual nature about the man and his weight.

The hearing was held to determine whether the pair had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour as set out in Schedule 2 of the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020 in relation to Authority, Respect & Courtesy, Equality & Diversity and Discreditable Conduct.

Both admitted a breach of misconduct under respect, authority and courtesy only, rather than gross misconduct – which could lead to dismissal – prior to the hearing.

They also denied any discrimination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Constable Dean said: “You failed to respect the deceased and his family following your interaction.

"You did not show compassion and failed to conduct yourselves in a professional manner.

"Empathy and compassion are important elements of the police code that you breached in respect to his size, his family and background.

"Your actions have undermined public confidence. Your conduct must be beyond reproach both in and out of the public’s hearing.”

He concluded that the pair’s actions did not amount to gross misconduct or discrimination to merit their dismissal from the force but instead misconduct.