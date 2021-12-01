Two Peterborough drivers lose licences after being involved in collisions

Both drivers were caught last month by officers in the city. The first was a 39-year-old man from Orton Malborne who was involved in a collision in Lincoln Road, Millfield, on October 22.

He initially gave a reading of 63microgrames in a roadside breath test but his evidential sample later on in custody was 45 – the legal limit is 35 of alcohol in 100militres of breath.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving on Friday (November 26) and was disqualified from driving for a year and four months and handed a £200 fine.

The second was a 31-year-old man from Woodston who hit a crash barrier in Longthorpe on 23 October.

His initial reading was 102 (three times the legal limit) but his evidential sample later on was 83, still more than double the limit.

He also pleaded guilty to drink driving on Friday (November 26) and was disqualified from driving for a year and ten months and handed a £450 fine.

Residents can help police crack down on drink drivers by reporting incidents via Cambridgeshire Police’s confidential 24/7 hotline at 0800 032 0845.