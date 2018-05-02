Two people charged with people trafficking in Peterborough

Two people have been charged with people trafficking offences in Peterborough.

Maria Slavikova (46) and Roman Slavik (28) both of Whiston Street, Derby, but formerly of West Parade, West Town, Peterborough, are charged in relation to offences which are alleged to have taken place in Peterborough between 2008 and 2016.

Slavikova has been charged with two counts of arranging/facilitating travel of a person within the United Kingdom for exploitation, two counts of intentionally arranging/facilitating travel within the UK/other country of a person with a view to their exploitation, two counts of forcing labour and two counts of fraud by abuse of position.

Slavik has been charged with two counts of arranging/facilitating travel of a person within the United Kingdom for exploitation, two counts of intentionally arranging/facilitating travel within the UK/other country of a person with a view to their exploitation, two counts of forcing labour, two counts of fraud by abuse of position and one count of assisting illegal entry.

Both have been bailed to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court to appear on June 6.