Two people charged with breaching order at Dogsthorpe flat closed by police due to ‘cuckooing’ concerns
Two people have been charged with breaching an order at a Dogsthorpe flat which was closed by police due to concerns over ‘cuckooing.’
A partial closure order was put in place at 5 Cedar Grove on Monday due to concerns over cuckooing - where drug dealers take advantage of vulnerable residents to use their home to sell drugs.
The order prohibits any person from entering the premises other than the legal tenant, managers of the property from Cross Keys Homes, emergency service workers and professionals who support the tenant.
Melissa James, 38, and David Iacono, 52, were arrested on Tuesday morning (29 March) in Cedar Grove and have since been charged with breaching a closure order.
James and Iacono, both of no fixed address, have been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.