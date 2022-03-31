A partial closure order was put in place at 5 Cedar Grove on Monday due to concerns over cuckooing - where drug dealers take advantage of vulnerable residents to use their home to sell drugs.

The order prohibits any person from entering the premises other than the legal tenant, managers of the property from Cross Keys Homes, emergency service workers and professionals who support the tenant.

Melissa James, 38, and David Iacono, 52, were arrested on Tuesday morning (29 March) in Cedar Grove and have since been charged with breaching a closure order.

The closure order was put in place this week