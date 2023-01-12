Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after police find body of 47-year-old woman
A 47-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Tuesday morning (January 10).
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 47-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Beechwood Road, Wisbech on Tuesday morning.
A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 42-year-old woman, from Wisbech are currently in custody in King’s Lynn.
A post mortem of the deceased in expected to take place on Friday (January 13).
Police were called to the property by the ambulance service at 6.33am on Tuesday, with detectives launching a murder investigation the following day.
Detectives believe that the woman was killed between 10pm on 9 January and 6am on 10 January.
Extra patrols were carried out around the town on Wednesday but police have moved to assure residents the they believe the murder to be an isolated incident.