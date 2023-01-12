Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 47-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Beechwood Road, Wisbech on Tuesday morning.

A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 42-year-old woman, from Wisbech are currently in custody in King’s Lynn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post mortem of the deceased in expected to take place on Friday (January 13).

Police found a body inside a property on Beechwood Road. Photo: Adam Fairbrother.

Police were called to the property by the ambulance service at 6.33am on Tuesday, with detectives launching a murder investigation the following day.

Detectives believe that the woman was killed between 10pm on 9 January and 6am on 10 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad