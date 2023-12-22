Two more arrests made after two men seriously hurt in violence in Westgate, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating violence in Peterborough city centre that left two men seriously injured have made two more arrests.

Emergency services were called at 1.50am on Thursday morning (December 21) with reports of violence in Westgate, Peterborough.

Two men were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, while four people were arrested.

Today, Cambridgeshire police confirmed that two more people had been arrested in connection with the incident – a 23-year-old man from Peterborough and a 17-year-old girl from Peterborough, who have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning GBH. They were in police custody on Friday morning.