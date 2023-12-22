News you can trust since 1948
Two more arrests made after two men seriously hurt in violence in Westgate, Peterborough

Four people arrested on Thursday bailed by police
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:14 GMT
Police investigating violence in Peterborough city centre that left two men seriously injured have made two more arrests.

Emergency services were called at 1.50am on Thursday morning (December 21) with reports of violence in Westgate, Peterborough.

Two men were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, while four people were arrested.

The scene in Westgate on Thursday morningThe scene in Westgate on Thursday morning
The scene in Westgate on Thursday morning

Today, Cambridgeshire police confirmed that two more people had been arrested in connection with the incident – a 23-year-old man from Peterborough and a 17-year-old girl from Peterborough, who have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning GBH. They were in police custody on Friday morning.

The four people arrested on Thursday – a 15-year-old girl from Stamford, arrested on suspicion of assault and two 17-year-old boys from Peterborough and a 27-year-old man from London, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, have been bailed until 21 March.