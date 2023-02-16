Two men have been charged with weapon offences after being arrested in Peterborough city centre on Monday night (February 13).

Police received a call from CCTV operators reporting a group of men with suspected weapons in Wheel Yard car park, behind Peterborough Cathedral, at about 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed officers attended and arrested Jonathan Yeye, 20, Quinton Hyland, 41, and two other men aged 50 and 51.

Two men have been charged with weapon offences close to Peterborough Cathedral.

Yeye, of Pegwell Street, Plumstead, Greater London, has been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – namely a samurai sword, being in possession of a blade in a public place – namely a machete, and being in possession of an imitation firearm in a public place – namely a BB handgun.

Hyland, of no fixed address, has been charged with being in possession of a blade in a public place – namely a meat cleaver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The other two men have been released from police custody with no further action being taken.