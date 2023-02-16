Two men charged with possessing samurai sword, machete, BB gun and meat cleaver in Peterborough
A samurai sword, machete, BB gun and meat cleaver were among the weapons found on the men.
Two men have been charged with weapon offences after being arrested in Peterborough city centre on Monday night (February 13).
Police received a call from CCTV operators reporting a group of men with suspected weapons in Wheel Yard car park, behind Peterborough Cathedral, at about 10pm.
Armed officers attended and arrested Jonathan Yeye, 20, Quinton Hyland, 41, and two other men aged 50 and 51.
Yeye, of Pegwell Street, Plumstead, Greater London, has been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – namely a samurai sword, being in possession of a blade in a public place – namely a machete, and being in possession of an imitation firearm in a public place – namely a BB handgun.
Hyland, of no fixed address, has been charged with being in possession of a blade in a public place – namely a meat cleaver.
Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
The other two men have been released from police custody with no further action being taken.
Anyone with information or concerns about someone who carries a weapon can report it on the Cambridgeshire Police website.