Two men charged with hunting with dogs in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:21 BST

Two men are set to appear in court charged with hunting with dogs at Peterborough.

The men, who Cambridgeshire Police said are connected to the Fitzwilliam Hunt, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court next week, in connection with alleged incident that happened on November 30 last year.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Jacob Whalley, 33, and Shaun Parish, 35, both from Milton near Peterborough, have been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs.

“They will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Friday 4 July.”

