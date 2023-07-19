News you can trust since 1948
Two men charged following a series of burglaries in Hampton, Peterborough

The men are facing 13 counts of attempted burglary and theft between them.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read

Two men have been charged following several reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Hampton area.

Marc Sunderland, 42, and Ashely Sanders, 34, were arrested by officers from the Acquisitive Crime Team (ACT) on Tuesday afternoon (July 18).

Sunderland, of Petersfield Road, Hampton Vale, has been charged with:- Theft of a motor vehicle – black Audi A4 from Fellowes Gardens, Fletton, on 15 July- Attempted burglary with intent to steal – Torridon Drive, Hampton Vale, on 16 July- Attempted burglary with intent to steal – The Ridge, Hampton Vale, on 17 July- Attempted burglary with intent to steal – Petersfield Road, Hampton Vale, on 17 July- Attempted burglary with intent to steal – The Ridge, Hampton Vale, on 17 July- Burglary with intent to steal – Haddon Court, Brickburn Close, Hampton Centre, on 17 July- Burglary including theft of cash – Four Chimneys Crescent, Hampton Vale, on 17 July- Attempted burglary with intent to steal – The Ridge, Hampton Vale, on 17 July

A series of burglaries have taken across Hampton.A series of burglaries have taken across Hampton.
Sanders, of Albert Crescent, Hampton Vale, has been charged with:- Theft of a motor vehicle – black Audi A4 from Fellowes Gardens, Fletton, on 15 July- Attempted burglary with intent to steal – Torridon Drive, Hampton Vale, on 16 July- Attempted burglary with intent to steal – The Ridge, Hampton Vale, on 17 July- Attempted burglary with intent to steal – The Ridge, Hampton Vale, on 17 July- Attempted burglary with intent to steal – The Ridge, Hampton Vale, on 17 July

Both have been remanded in custody to appear on Wednesday.