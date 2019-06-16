Two men arrested in Peterborough after items stolen from cars

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing items from cars.

Cambridgeshire police received reports of men breaking into cars in Saville Road, Westwood, before taking items.

Police conducting patrols in Sugar Way earlier this week. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Officers have now arrested two men in relation to the incidents.

Enquiries are ongoing.

The arrests come two days after police said they had received reports of a “re-emerging series of thefts from motor vehicles”.

Officers have been conducting overnight patrols in Sugar Way and the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information should call 101, while if a crime is ongoing call 999.