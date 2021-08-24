Two men arrested for drug driving after car cruise in Peterborough

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Orton Southgate on Sunday (August 22).

As has been the case frequently over the last few weeks and beyond, a number of car cruisers gathered in Stapledon Road, Orton Southgate on Saturday night, much to the annoyance of local residents.

The two previous times, police have not intervened at such events, citing the need to prioritise other incidents. This time, however, two men, both from Kettering, were arrested on suspicion of drug driving as they left the event, the second man was also arrested for possession of cannabis.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Two men tested positive for cannabis after roadside tests in the Orton Southgate area of Peterborough in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 22).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The first was stopped in Southgate Way just after midnight and the second a short while later in Stapleton Road.

“A 31-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

“A 35-year-old man, also from Kettering, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis.

“Both have since been released under investigation.”

“If you know a drug driver you can call Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s confidential dedicated hotline, available 24/7, on 0800 032 0845. If someone’s life is in danger always call 999. For more info on drug driving, visit: https://bit.ly/3iPgvyF.”