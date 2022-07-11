Two men have been arrested and a man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing yesterday morning.

The incident happened just before 10am in Great Whyte in the town.

Today a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said they were still appealing for witnesses following the incident.

One man was injured in the incident

The spokesman said: “We were called at about 9.45am yesterday (10 July) with reports a man had been stabbed in Great Whyte, Ramsey.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“A 56-year-old man from Wisbech and a 50-year-old man from Ramsey were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. Both have been released under investigation.