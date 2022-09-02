Two men appear in court charged over bike theft and burglary at Peterborough Showcase Cinema
Andrew Harding, 41, and William Thornton, 46, appeared in court on September 2 for separate hearings.
Two men appeared in court on September 2 for unrelated offences - both allegedly committed in Peterborough.
Andrew Harding, 41, of no fixed address, was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police response officers in Bourges Boulevard on September 1, following a report from CCTV operators about a suspected theft.
He was charged with going equipped for theft by being in possession of bolt croppers, as well as theft of a bicycle from outside Tesco, in Broadway, on August 4.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough entrepreneur behind former Kiddicare.com secures £10 million support for new venture
-
2
Arsonists set crops set alight leading to field fire in Peterborough
-
3
Jail for Peterborough man who stole bank card and brought alcohol
-
4
Suspended sentence for Peterborough drug driver who crashed van into river seriously injuring son and trapping him under water
-
5
Family's ‘disappointment’ after doctor accused of 'hastening death of a patient' given warning at tribunal
He is remanded in custody and set to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on September 2.
Then, another man, William Thornton, 46, of Walnut Mews, Peterborough, has been charged with burgling businesses in the city.
Thornton was arrested in connection with two suspected burglaries at Showcase Cinema and Frankie and Benny’s restaurant in Boongate on June 4 last year.
He has since been charged with two counts of burglary including theft of alcohol – and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 2.