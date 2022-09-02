Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men appeared in court on September 2 for unrelated offences - both allegedly committed in Peterborough.

Andrew Harding, 41, of no fixed address, was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police response officers in Bourges Boulevard on September 1, following a report from CCTV operators about a suspected theft.

He was charged with going equipped for theft by being in possession of bolt croppers, as well as theft of a bicycle from outside Tesco, in Broadway, on August 4.

Both hearings are being held on September 2 at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

He is remanded in custody and set to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on September 2.

Then, another man, William Thornton, 46, of Walnut Mews, Peterborough, has been charged with burgling businesses in the city.

Thornton was arrested in connection with two suspected burglaries at Showcase Cinema and Frankie and Benny’s restaurant in Boongate on June 4 last year.