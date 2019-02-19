Two men admit their role in £1.8 million cannabis farm near Peterborough

Two men have admitted their role in a £1.8 million cannabis farm found near Peterborough.

Police officers found the factory at the Warboys Airfield last week.

The cannabis factory

The factory, containing cannabis with a street value of around £1.8 million, was discovered following reports of suspicious activity on the airstrip.

Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the property on Wednesday, February 13.

Sajmir Basha, 29, of no known address, pleaded guilty to production of cannabis at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (14 February).

Paulin Prenga, 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to production of cannabis and possession of a class A drug at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (14 February).

Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court for sentencing on a date yet to be set.