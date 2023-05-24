Two girls aged 13 and 14 banned from shops in March town centre due to abuse and thefts

Two teenage girls have been banned from being in March town centre together following persistent criminal behaviour

The girls, aged 13 and 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Huntingdon Youth Court on Wednesday (17 May) where they were both served 12-month Anti-Social Behaviour injunctions.

Cambridgeshire Police said that over recent months, police have attended reports of assaults towards staff at local businesses, criminal damage, a substantial amount of thefts, as well as burglaries and robberies.

Court news

Sergeant Chris Arnold, from the March Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The behaviour of these girls has been a real concern for some time now, and has been affecting the local community.

“I am satisfied their current circumstances significantly reduces the risk of any further harm being caused, and I hope this action provides some reassurance to the people of March that we take ASB seriously and will take appropriate action where possible.

“This action should serve as a warning to the girls, and others who act in an anti-social manner, the seriousness of their actions and the impact it has on others. I hope they take this opportunity to turn their lives around and cooperate with the support they are being offered.”

What the order bans the girls from doing

The orders state the girls must:

Not go into any shops or business premises in March town as specified by a map, without a suitable adult – parents, family, Youth Offender Team (YOT) worker or social worker, this does not include friends who are over 18

Not be in a group of more than two, including themselves, while in public unless with parents, family, YOT worker, social worker or educational professionals attending an agreed activity by the persons details above

Not act or incite others to act in an anti-social manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to people not of the same household