Two drink drivers caught on the same day near Peterborough are handed bans

Two female drink drivers have been banned from the roads after being caught on the same day just south of Peterborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, 10 August, Cambridgeshire Police said Bianca Saioc, 27, was pulled over after being seen “swerving between lanes”, while Dionne Holder, 53, was found by officers “slumped over the wheel of her car” in Brampton Road, Brampton, “following reports of her poor driving”.

“Saioc was reported for her driving on the A1M at Alconbury at about 1.45am and turned out to be more than twice the legal limit,” a force spokesperson explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Holder was reported at about 12.30 driving a Fiat 500 slowly and cutting another driver up on a roundabout near Brampton.

Crime news

"She was more than four times the limit and had to be helped by officers as she was unsteady on her feet and not wearing shoes.”

Both women appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (19 September) and pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Saioc, of Limetree Avenue, Peterborough, was disqualified for 20 months and fined £150, while Holder, of Pople Drive, Alconbury Weald, was disqualified for 36 months and fined £653.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Doug Mccolm, who investigated, said: “Driving after consuming the amount of alcohol these drivers had puts yourself and other road users at risk. Thank you to the members of the public for contacting us and allowing us to act.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.