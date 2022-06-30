Cambridgeshire Police has confirmed that is has made two arrests in connection with a stabbing that took place on Welland Road on Monday night (June 27).

Police were called to reports of violence at 10:32pm and found that a man had been stabbed. He is now recovering in hospital but is not thought to have life-threatening injuries.

A 18-year-old and a 22-year-old have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police gather evidence at Welland Road. Photo: David Lowndes.

A spokesperson for the police said: “The 18-year-old, who is from Dogsthorpe, was arrested on Tuesday night (June 28), while the 22-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday afternoon (Wednesday June 29).