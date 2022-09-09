Two arrests made after suspected burglary at Peterborough home
Police made two arrests after the incident.
Two arrests have been made after a suspected burglary at a property in Dogsthorpe on Thursday (September 8) afternoon.
Both a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old were arrested after police were called to Western Avenue.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a suspected burglary at a premises in Eastern Avenue at 12.40pm.
“Officer attended the scene and arrested two people, who remain in custody at March Police Station.
“They are a 31-year-old woman of no fixed address on suspicion of theft and possession of a class A drug.
“And a 33-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.”