Two arrests were made.

Two arrests have been made after a suspected burglary at a property in Dogsthorpe on Thursday (September 8) afternoon.

Both a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old were arrested after police were called to Western Avenue.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a suspected burglary at a premises in Eastern Avenue at 12.40pm.

“Officer attended the scene and arrested two people, who remain in custody at March Police Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They are a 31-year-old woman of no fixed address on suspicion of theft and possession of a class A drug.