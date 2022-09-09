News you can trust since 1948
Two arrests made after suspected burglary at Peterborough home

Police made two arrests after the incident.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:28 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:28 pm
Two arrests have been made after a suspected burglary at a property in Dogsthorpe on Thursday (September 8) afternoon.

Both a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old were arrested after police were called to Western Avenue.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a suspected burglary at a premises in Eastern Avenue at 12.40pm.

“Officer attended the scene and arrested two people, who remain in custody at March Police Station.

“They are a 31-year-old woman of no fixed address on suspicion of theft and possession of a class A drug.

“And a 33-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.”