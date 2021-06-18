Two arrested on suspicion of drug offences after incident which shut busy Peterborough road during rush hour

Police closed Alexandra Road near the junction with Dogsthorpe Road at about 4pm yesterday.

A police cordon was put in place in the road, and officers were seen taking part in door to door enquiries in the area.

Today a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “At about 4pm yesterday afternoon (17 June) two officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team in Peterborough approached a vehicle in Alexandra Road after suspecting the occupants of being involved in drug dealing.

Police at the scene

“A 24-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and concern in the supply of drugs.

“A 45-year-old man, also from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

“Both men have been released on bail and an investigation is ongoing.”