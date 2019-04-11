Two arrested on suspicion of causing GBH on man in Peterborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH on a 20-year-old man in Peterborough. The arrests were made in Artindale, Bretton at 10.23pm last night (Wednesday, April 10). Police news The men are currently in custody. Warning for Peterborough clubbers after 17 phone thefts from city centre nightclubs and bars