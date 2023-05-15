Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing near Peterborough city centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing near Peterborough city centre.

Emergency services, including the Magpas Air Ambulance were called to an address in Lincoln Road at about 5.10pm on Sunday (May 14) following reports of violence .

A short distance away a few minutes later, residents were seen giving CPR to a man at Burghley Square on Broadway.

The Magpas air ambulance was called to the scene

The Magpas helicopter landed in near-by Stanley Park, with medics going to give first aid.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said two people had been arrested. The spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.10pm yesterday (14 May), with reports of violence at an address in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

“A man suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Two men in their 30s from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to hospital. The spokesperson said: “Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and the MAGPAS air ambulance attended a Peterborough address on Sunday evening (May 14) following reports that a man had been stabbed.

“One patient was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

