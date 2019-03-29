Two arrested in Whittlesey after police discover Class A drugs and knuckleduster in car

Two people were arrested after officers who stopped a car on the A605 in Whittlesey discovered Class A drugs and a knuckleduster.

The car was stopped by officers from the BCH Firearms Unit and BCH Roads Policing Unit at just after 1am this morning (Friday, March 29).

Police stopping the car on the A605. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A 44-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving without insurance and possession of Class A drugs.

An 18-year-old man from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough. The vehicle was seized.

DCI Rob Hall said: “We’d like to thank members of the public who called in with information relating to the car.

The knuckleduster seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

“These two arrests are a brilliant example of how members of the public reporting information to us makes a difference, and also shows the work our officers do off the back of that information.

“Sometimes a lot of work goes on behind the scenes that is not immediately obvious to members of the public – but all information supplied to us helps us build a picture of what is happening in a specific area.

“I would strongly urge anyone who suspects drug activity in their area, or knows anyone who carries a weapon, to please report it to us.”