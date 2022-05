Two people were arrested when police raided two cannabis factories in Whittlesey.

Officers attended properties in Coronation Avenue and Station Road on Monday.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “In Station Road, we discovered this cannabis grow inside a garage, containing a mixture of full size and baby cannabis plants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers raided the properties on Monday

“Drug paraphernalia, bags of cannabis, cash and knives were also seized from both properties.”

Two men were arrested and have since been released under investigation.

Some of the drugs found during the raids

Items seized by officers

Knives seized by officers during the operation