Two arrested after three men suffer serious injuries in midnight attack

Three men are in custody in Peterborough after two men were seriously assaulted in Huntingdon.

The attacks happened near The Three Tuns pub and Cromwells bar in High Street at about midnight last night.

The victims were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The arrested men, two aged 18 and one 29, are in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 16 of today or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org