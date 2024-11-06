Two arrested after man seriously hurt after being ‘assaulted by people with weapons' in Peterborough street
Two men have been arrested after reports of a man being ‘assaulted by two people with weapons.’
Emergency services were called at lunchtime yesterday (Tuesday) after the incident was reported in Westwood.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 12pm yesterday (5 November) with reports of violence in Flore Close, Westwood.
“It was reported a man had been assaulted by two people with weapons.
“The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Two men from Peterborough, aged 45 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody.
“Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/80548/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”