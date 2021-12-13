Trucker caught drug driving near Peterborough while banned from the roads given suspended sentence

David Pollitt (36) of March Riverside, Upwell, was stopped by police on March 21 this year at Guyhirn.

Pollitt, who was being the wheel of a Volvo articulated lorry, was given a suspended sentence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court after admitting a number of offences.

He admitted being over the limit for cannabis, cocaine and benzoylecgonine, as well as possession of cocaine and cannabis.

He was also driving with no insurance and was disqualified from driving at the time.

Pollitt was given a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to complete a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, fined £900 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £145 costs. He was banned from the roads for 36 months.