Trio jailed after stabbing Peterborough man and attacking him with machete in his Eastfield Road home
The attackers ransacked victims home in terrifying raid
Three people who stabbed a man and attacked him with a machete in his own home during a terrifying raid have been locked up for more than three years.
In the early hours of 19 November last year, John Kennedy, 42, Derek Nash, 49, and Selena Rosella, 37, entered their victims’ home in Eastfield Road and attacked him using weapons.
Rosella knocked on the door at about 5.30am, claiming to have had an argument with her boyfriend, before the 60-year-old victim allowed her inside.
As she entered, Nash and Kennedy followed, stabbing the man in his arm, chest and abdomen, as well as hitting him over the head with a machete.
The trio then ransacked the house looking for drugs before leaving with a small amount of cash and a candle.
All three admitted committing joint enterprise grievous bodily harm without intent and joint enterprise theft.
Kennedy and Nash also admitted being in possession of a machete.
Kennedy, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and four months, Nash, of Figtree Walk, Dogsthorpe, was jailed for four years, and Rosella, of Shakespeare Avenue, New England, was jailed for three years and seven months at Cambridge Crown Court.
All three have been made subject of a five-year restraining order prohibiting them from contacting the victim.
DC Stephanie Dunlop, said: “This was a planned attack, all to try to get their hands on some drugs.
“Thankfully the injuries sustained by the victim were not life-altering, or even fatal, but understandably the whole incident has had a lasting effect on him, leaving him fearful in his own home.”