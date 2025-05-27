Trio arrested on suspicion of assault that left Peterborough teenager with fractured skull bailed

The assault happened on Monday, May 19

Three people who were arrested in connection with an assault that left a 16-year-old with a fractured skull in Peterborough have been bailed.

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the assault.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday (21 May) in connection with the assault has been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in August, with conditions not to go to Welland Road and to adhere to a curfew between 8pm and 7am.

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on Friday (23 May) in connection with the assault has been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 23 August.

An 18-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on Friday evening (23 May) on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. He has since been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 21 August.