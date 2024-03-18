Tributes paid to Cambridgeshire cyclist killed in collision as 73-year-old is arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Huntingdon.
Emergency services were called to George Street, at about 12.30pm on Saturday (16 March), with reports of a collision involving a white Ford Transit and a bicycle.
The cyclist, Michael Gough, 65, from Rodney Road, Huntingdon died at the scene.
In a tribute, Michael’s family said: “We would like to share the importance of wearing a helmet and giving cyclists enough room on the roads. Mike was taken from us doing something he loved and was so passionate about. He will always be remembered.”
The driver of the van, a 73-year-old man from Huntingdon, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
He has since been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 16 June.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage.
Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting incident 231 of 16 March.