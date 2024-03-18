Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Huntingdon.

Emergency services were called to George Street, at about 12.30pm on Saturday (16 March), with reports of a collision involving a white Ford Transit and a bicycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cyclist, Michael Gough, 65, from Rodney Road, Huntingdon died at the scene.

Michael Gough

In a tribute, Michael’s family said: “We would like to share the importance of wearing a helmet and giving cyclists enough room on the roads. Mike was taken from us doing something he loved and was so passionate about. He will always be remembered.”

The driver of the van, a 73-year-old man from Huntingdon, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has since been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 16 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage.