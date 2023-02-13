News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Trespassing, fly tipping and speeding – Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

Trespassing, fly tipping and speeding – Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

By Stephen Briggs
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

February 1

Kerry Moate (29) of Tay Close, St Ives

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to trespassing in the railway

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Guilty plea to breaching a criminal behaviour order

Admits breach of a suspended sentence

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Community order – curfew between 7pm-7am for one month. Victim surcharge £114, costs £105

Joseph Anderson (32) of Bellings Road, Haverhill

Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peter Elmore (51) of Sherborne Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £34, costs £45. Three points on licence

Timea Makula, of Gloucester Road, Stamford

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to permitting the submission of controlled waste to a listed operation to be deposited on the A47

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £250

February 7

Mohammed Nawaz (26) of Horton Road, Stourbridge

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £300. Six points on licence

Peterborough