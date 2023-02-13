Trespassing, fly tipping and speeding – Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results
February 1
Kerry Moate (29) of Tay Close, St Ives
Guilty plea to trespassing in the railway
Guilty plea to breaching a criminal behaviour order
Admits breach of a suspended sentence
Community order – curfew between 7pm-7am for one month. Victim surcharge £114, costs £105
Joseph Anderson (32) of Bellings Road, Haverhill
Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence
Peter Elmore (51) of Sherborne Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £34, costs £45. Three points on licence
Timea Makula, of Gloucester Road, Stamford
Guilty plea to permitting the submission of controlled waste to a listed operation to be deposited on the A47
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £250
February 7
Mohammed Nawaz (26) of Horton Road, Stourbridge
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £300. Six points on licence