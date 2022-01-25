Tragic Rikki Neave’s mother was writing a book on ‘perfect murder’, court told

Rikki Neave

Six-year-old Rikki was strangled and posed naked in a star shape in woodland near his Peterborough home in November 1994.

His mother Ruth Neave was originally accused of his murder but cleared after a trial.

The case remained unsolved for more than 20 years before a cold case review allegedly led to a breakthrough.

The DNA of James Watson, who was 13 at the time of the killing, was found on Rikki’s clothes which had been dumped in a wheelie bin, jurors have heard.

On Tuesday, a former friend of Ms Neave was called to give evidence at Watson’s murder trial at the Old Bailey.

Asked to describe her emotional state, Martin Reed said: “At the time, she was very, very upset but she swung from moody to angry to tearful. It was just a wide range of emotions.”

Prosecutor John Price QC said: “What was she angry about?”

Mr Reed replied: “The fact that it actually happened – that her little boy had been taken.”

The witness, who gave evidence by video link, said he had not seen Ms Neave since the day of her arrest.

Cross-examining, Jennifer Dempster QC asked: “Were you aware Ruth Neave had an interest in the occult and witchcraft?”

Mr Reed said: “I knew she had an interest in it ever since I have known her.

“She was talking about Tarot and different things like that. It’s all vague recollection. I cannot really remember anything specific.”

Ms Dempster said: “Were you aware Ruth Neave had written a book, or started a book, about the perfect murder?”

The witness replied: “No, this is the first I have heard about it.”

The defence barrister went on: “Were you aware that she had a great deal of books and magazines at her house about murder and unsolved crimes?”

Mr Reed replied: “I knew she had an interest in murders and unsolved crime, yes, because of the books, (and) theories on certain cases which she discussed.”

The prosecution had previously asserted that Ms Neave was wrongly accused of involvement in her son’s death, with evidence showing she could not have been responsible.

Other witnesses have described seeing Watson with Rikki on the Welland Estate in Peterborough on the morning of his disappearance.