Traffic offences at Long Causeway, Queen's Drive and Apollo Avenue could soon be enforced by Peterborough council

Peterborough City Council could be given powers to enforce traffic laws including ignoring no entry signs and going the wrong direction on a one way street under new proposals.

The city council is looking to apply for new enforcement powers to help reduce congestion, improve air quality and road safety, and encourage sustainable travel.

Part 6 of the Traffic Management Act (2004) allows local authorities to penalise poor driving habits which currently, under criminal law, can only be enforced by the police.

The junction between Long Causeway and Westgate is one of the areas where the laws could be enforced by the council

Peterborough City Council is planning to acquire these new powers and wants to hear views from local residents, businesses and interested parties.

As part of their duties, the council would undertake the enforcement using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and fines would be sent by post to road users who continue to ignore the restriction.

What offences would be included?

Examples of the type of moving traffic offences that can be enforced under the new powers include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incorrectly driving into a bus lane or through a bus gate

Driving in a pedestrian zone

Ignoring a no entry sign

Stopping in a yellow box junction

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banned right or left turns

Illegal U-turns

Going the wrong way in a one-way street

Where would offences be enforced?

Advertisement Hide Ad

If granted these powers, the council would initially undertake enforcement at the following six locations around the city:

Entrance into Long Causeway from Westgate (Pedestrian zone)

Entrance into Westgate from Broadway / Midgate (Pedestrian and cycle zone)

Church Street / Cowgate Junction (No entry)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queens Drive West (Safer school street)

Apollo Avenue / Peterborough Road - Stanground (Bus gate)

Bellona Drive / Whittlesey Road - Stanground (Bus gate)

Councillor Marco Cereste, cabinet member for planning, housing and transport, said, “Improving road safety is a huge priority for the city council and adopting this legislation will give us the powers to further improve standards at key points across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These new enforcement powers would have a significant impact on the council’s ability to help reduce congestion, improve air quality and road safety, and encourage sustainable travel."

People can go online to see the proposals and provide feedback at: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/consultations/moving-traffic-enforcement-consultation-2022