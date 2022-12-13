'Thug' who robbed fishing shop jailed for three years
“Furlong behaved like a thug, unleashing a vicious assault on the shop worker who was just doing his job.”
A man who ‘behaved like a thug’ as he robbed a fishing shop has been jailed.
David Furlong, 33, had demanded money from the till after being told the net he had broken could not be exchanged for a more expensive net from the shop in March.
He grabbed the man, punched him repeatedly to the head and headbutted him, causing bruising and swelling.The worker gave Furlong £65 from the till and he left.Furlong, of Main Road, Parson Drove, was jailed for three years at Cambridge Crown Court last week having pleaded guilty to robbery.
He was also given a five-year restraining order.
PC Stephen Elliot said: “Furlong behaved like a thug, unleashing a vicious assault on the shop worker who was just doing his job.“The violence was completely disproportional and unprovoked and the sentence handed down reflects the severity of the attack.”