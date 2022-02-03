Three teenagers charged with assault which left Peterborough 16-year-old seriously injured
Three teenage boys have been charged in connection with a serious assault in Peterborough earlier this week.
Police were called at about 8.30pm on Tuesday (1 February) with reports of a 16-year-old boy having been assaulted in Graffiti Tunnel, between Hampton and Cardea.
The boy was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, both from Peterborough, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, affray and possession of a weapon in a public place.
A 17-year-old has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, affray, possession of a knife in a public place, assault by beating and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 3 February).
A 14-year-old boy who was also arrested in connection with the assault has been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 2 March.