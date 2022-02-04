Three teenagers charged in connection with knife point robberies in Peterborough
Three teenagers will appear in court next month after being charged in connection with knife point robberies in Peterborough.
Police were called at about 6.15pm on 27 October last year (2021), by a 15-year-old boy reporting he and his friend had just been robbed at knife-point in Mayor’s Walk.
A 14-year-old boy from Derbyshire and a 16-year-old boy from Wisbech were arrested at Queensgate bus station shortly after the call was made to police.
The following day, 18-year-old Nerigus Adomavicius, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was arrested.
Yesterday (Thursday 3 February), all three were charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place and two counts of robbery.
They have been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.