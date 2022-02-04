Three teenagers charged in connection with knife point robberies in Peterborough

Police were called at about 6.15pm on 27 October last year (2021), by a 15-year-old boy reporting he and his friend had just been robbed at knife-point in Mayor’s Walk.

A 14-year-old boy from Derbyshire and a 16-year-old boy from Wisbech were arrested at Queensgate bus station shortly after the call was made to police.

The following day, 18-year-old Nerigus Adomavicius, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was arrested.

Crime

Yesterday (Thursday 3 February), all three were charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place and two counts of robbery.