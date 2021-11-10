Three teenagers arrested in connection with assault on boy in Peterborough

The attack happened on Halloween

Danny Devon (13) suffered horrendous injuries in the assault in Hampton on Halloweeen.

He was left with a fractured jaw, cheek bone and eye socket, and was knocked out cold in the incident.

Now police have made three arrests.

The boys, one aged 14 and two aged 16, were arrested in the city this morning (10 November) on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH). All three remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The attack happened at 5.44pm on Sunday, October 31 at Hargate Hill off Hargate Way.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph after the assault, Danny’s mum, Kayleigh, said; “He was on his way to the church when someone came up behind him and slapped an egg on his head. He turned round to say ‘who has done that?’

“He was approached by a group of 10 or more youths - one said ‘do you know who I am?’

“Then someone came in from the side and knocked him out.

“The group started stamping on and kicking his head.

“His friend ran to get help, and came out with his brother - the gang were still stamping on Danny’s head, but then they ran off.”

Following the attack, DS Tom Power, from Cambridgeshire police, said: “This was a violent attack which left a young boy seriously injured and needing hospital treatment.

“We are taking this incident very seriously and would like to reassure people that we are conducting neighbourhood patrols of the area.

“We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time of the assault and we strongly urge those people, or anyone with any information about the attack, to come forward.”