Boy (13) needs two eye surgeries after being attacked by gang of 10 youths in Peterborough

The attack happened on Halloween

Danny Devon was with a friend in Hampton on Sunday when he was brutally attacked by the gang at about 5.45pm. He has spent most of this week in hospital, and will return on Monday for the first surgery.

The attack happened near Hampton Hargate Hill, off Hargate Way

He suffered a broken jaw, cheek bone and eye socket and was knocked out cold in the assault.

Police are now carrying out extra patrols in the area.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, Danny’s mum, Kayleigh Wendling said her son could have been even more seriously injured in the attack.

She said the day had started as a family trip to celebrate Halloween. She said; “I went to Sacrewell Farm with my youngest, while Danny went to Hampton to do trick or treating with his friend. He was going to go to the church to get hot dogs as well.

“He was on his way to the church when someone came up behind him and slapped an egg on his head. He turned round to say ‘who has done that?’

“He was approached by a group of 10 or more youths - one said ‘do you know who I am?’

“Then someone came in from the side and knocked him out.

“The group started stamping on and kicking his head.

“His friend ran to get help, and came out with his brother - the gang were still stamping on Danny’s head, but then they ran off.”

Danny’s friend and his brother then called 999, and Danny was taken to hospital.

Kayliegh said: “I got the phone call that Danny had been knocked out from his friend’s mum. I went over to Hampton, but he had already been taken to hospital.

“When I got to the hospital he was in such a state. He was delirious, and didn’t really know where he was or what was happening. I was with the little one, and I was crying, which was making it worse for Danny. He was struggling to breath because his face had swelled so much.”

Danny stayed in hospital until Tuesday when he went home - but then later he had to return because of an issue with his eye, before being allowed home again yesterday, where he is currently resting.

Kayleigh said; “He has to go back in on Monday for surgery to his eye socket, and then again in six to eight weeks for surgery to repair a nerve in his eye.

“He is still very shaken up, and we have had to cancel a few things as a result - it is his birthday next month.

“The school (Hampton College) and the police have been brilliant, and have given him lots of support.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the attack, and Kayleigh said she is sure people in Hampton will know who was behind the attack.

She said; “The attack was Snapchat, which makes it even worse - where is the human decency?

“But someone knows who did this. If anyone has any information - especially with what has been downloaded - come forward. With the amount of violence used, it could have been much worse, and someone could get even more seriously hurt.

“It is heartbreaking - there have been lots of sleepless nights since it has happened. You wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

DS Tom Power, from Cambridgeshire police, said: “This was a violent attack which left a young boy seriously injured and needing hospital treatment.

“We are taking this incident very seriously and would like to reassure people that we are conducting neighbourhood patrols of the area.

“We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time of the assault and we strongly urge those people, or anyone with any information about the attack, to come forward.”