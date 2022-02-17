Three Peterborough drink-drivers lose their licences

The three drink-drivers were all caught in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that all of the three were men in their 20s and were stopped by officers in the city.

The first was reported by a city centre CCTV operator to be driving off from The Brewery Tap. Officers stopped and breathalysed the driver and found him to be three times the drink drive limit after blowing 104 at the roadside.

He has been disqualified from driving for one year and six months and has been ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, as well as attend alcohol treatment programmes.

The second was involved in a collision on London Road and was found to be more than double the legal limit. He has been disqualified from driving for one year and eight months and fined £300.

The final driver was seen driving erratically in Westgate and was found to be almost double the legal limit and received a disqualification for one year and two months and fined £334.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Find out more about the consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs here https://orlo.uk/bjFIb.

“To report a drink or drug driver, please call our confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845 and you could help save a life.