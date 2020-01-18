Three people charged in murder investigation

Three people have been charged in relation to the murder of a man with links to Spalding.

Adam Kaminski, aged 26, of Union Court in Boston, and 26-year-old Justyna Swiatek, also of Union Court, have both been charged with the murder of Marcin Stolarek who died after a “sustained assault” before his body was disposed of in a waterway.

DCI Karl Whiffen providing an update on the murder investigation

Adam Maksajda, 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They have all been remanded in custody and are expected to appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen, of EMSOU Major Crime and who has been leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to offer my thanks to the many members of the public who have assisted us with this investigation. It has been an upsetting time for many people in the local area, and of course those close to the victim, so I’m grateful for the help that has come from the communities in and around Boston.”