Three people arrested for murder of man discovered in waterway

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man with links to Spalding.

Officers from Lincolnshire police were called to a pumping station on Chain Bridge Road in Boston shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday, January 12 to reports a body had been found.

DCI Karl Whiffen providing an update on the murder investigation

DCI Karl Whiffen providing an update on the murder investigation

It is believed the victim, Marcin Stolarek, died after a “sustained assault” before his body was disposed of in a waterway.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who had seen Mr Stolarek in the past four months to contact police.

And last night they arrested two men, aged 26 and 33, and a woman, aged 26, in Boston on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 313 of January 12 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk writing “Incident 313 of 12 January” in the subject line.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.