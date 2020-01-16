Three people arrested for murder of man discovered in waterway

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man with links to Spalding.

Officers from Lincolnshire police were called to a pumping station on Chain Bridge Road in Boston shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday, January 12 to reports a body had been found.

DCI Karl Whiffen providing an update on the murder investigation

It is believed the victim, Marcin Stolarek, died after a “sustained assault” before his body was disposed of in a waterway.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who had seen Mr Stolarek in the past four months to contact police.

And last night they arrested two men, aged 26 and 33, and a woman, aged 26, in Boston on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 313 of January 12 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk writing “Incident 313 of 12 January” in the subject line.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.