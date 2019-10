Three open fires in Peterborough were started deliberately yesterday (Tuesday).

The first was a fence fire in Lilac Road, Dogsthorpe, shortly before 2.30pm.

Fire news

The second was in Monument Street, Eastfield, at around 5.30pm, while the third was 45 minutes later at a railway embankment in Oundle Road, Woodston.

Anyone with information on any of these fires should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call 101.