Three new Peterborough police officers graduate

The new recruits

Eighteen men and women passed out as police officers on Wednesday as Cambridgeshire police prepares to launch its newest route to becoming a police officer.

Nine of the new recruits were previously PCSOs and one an enquiry officer, and they will now return to their neighbourhoods. Others left careers in the Army, as a gardener and a personal trainer.

For the first time since the pandemic, a limited number of family and friends were able to share the officers’ big day in person.

It brings the total number of new recruits this year to 90 and comes the week before the constabulary opens a recruitment window for its Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP).

The DHEP is part of changes brought in by the PEQF (Police Education Qualification Framework) and allows the conversion of a degree into a graduate diploma in Professional Policing Practice.

The two years of the programme will count as the student officer’s probationary period. It is open to all who hold a degree and is not just limited to recent graduates.

The launch of DHEP follows the successful first recruitment window under PEQF – the PCDA (Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship) - that took place in the spring. That was for those potential candidates who do not have a degree.

The recruitment window will open on Friday, 1 October.

The new recruits were presented to Chief Constable Nick Dean at a ceremony at police HQ.

Nine will now be posted to Cambridge, three to Huntingdon, three to Peterborough, two to Wisbech and one to South Cambs.

Addressing the new officers, Mr Dean said: “I am really pleased to see former PCSOs and an enquiry officer successfully completing their initial training and look forward to seeing them return to their respective neighbourhoods, something I know they are keen to do.

“Despite huge changes in policing, its foundation hasn’t changed for nearly 200 years since Robert Peel developed the Peelian Principles.

“He explained that the ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval, policing by consent, and we are the envy of the rest of the world when it comes to this.

“You are the future of policing, in building trust and confidence within our communities and the guardians of those important Peelian principles.

“Nothing has changed, public trust and confidence in the police is still our bedrock….and you have to play an important role in building this.”