Three more arrests made over 'violent disorder and criminality' that took place across Cambridgeshire last month

Arrest made in Peterborough this afternoon as police continue to investigate incidents that happened on January 25

Police have made three further arrests – including one in Peterborough - in connection with an investigation into violent disorder and criminality that occurred across Cambridgeshire on 25 January.

Two men aged 22 and 51 were arrested in Essex this morning (Tuesday), while a 46-year-old man was arrested in Peterborough this afternoon.

A force-led investigation was launched following multiple complaints of hare coursing, criminal damage and dangerous driving in various parts of the county.

Some of the vehicles seized by police in connection with the incidents

Incidents took place in Fordham, Ely, Prickwillow, Littleport, Welney, Chatteris, Manea, Wimblington and Doddington and police continue to appeal for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

Local policing commander Superintendent Ben Martin said: “Our investigation team have been working tirelessly reviewing the many pieces of information that have been coming into us which have led to these arrests, which demonstrates the continuing commitment by the constabulary to bring the offenders to justice.”

An 18-year-old man from Spalding and a 26-year-old man from Grantham were arrested on Friday morning (31 January) on suspicion of violent disorder and attending a hare coursing event.

Police also seized four vehicles, three in Grantham and one in Essex, as well as hare coursing equipment.

The men were both released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station at a later date, with strict conditions:

Not to be in possession of, be in control of, or be in the company of any dog on private land without the owner’s written permission.

When in possession of, in control of, or in the company of any dog, said dog must be on a lead.

Not to be in a vehicle with any dog, whilst outside of a five-mile radius of your home address, unless for a pre-arranged veterinary appointment.

Not to be in possession of a catapult or shot, such as ball bearing, and/or an air weapon or any part of an air weapon.

You must not drive or be conveyed in a mechanically propelled vehicle onto private fields or agriculture field belonging to another person without written permission presentable to an officer.

You must not use any public spaces, footpaths, bridleways or other such like areas belonging to the Local Authority or another unspecified person with the intention to hare course.

You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in any of the 12 counties – Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire.

Supt Martin added: “We still have a lot of work to do to bring those responsible for this abhorrent criminality to justice but are working closely with our policing colleagues across the country to do all we can and will continue to make arrests in the coming days and weeks.”

Anyone with any information and footage that could assist in identifying those involved is asked to email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.