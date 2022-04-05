The home had 10 rooms that had been converted to grow the drug, with nearly 400 plants found.

Kevin Kruti, 20, Alfred Lybeshari, 22 and Entmir Papai, 24, were arrested at the property in Norfolk Street off Lincoln Road in Millfield on 12 November last year after the Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) executed a warrant.

The officers forced entry via the front door which had been barricaded with a large makeshift wooden frame that was bolted to the ground.

The three men, all of no fixed address, were found inside along with 10 rooms that had been converted to grow cannabis – a total of 389 plants worth up to about £327,000.

They were all arrested and later charged with producing cannabis, which they admitted in court.

On Thursday (31 March), they appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where Kruti and Papai were each jailed for a year and seven months, while Lybeshari was jailed for a year and nine months.

Sergeant Jason Hancock, from the north NST, said: “Cannabis factories are often linked to organised crime groups and further criminality which so often brings misery to our communities, which is why there is no place for it in our county.

“I would encourage our members of the public to be alert to the signs of cannabis factories and report concerns to us.”

1. Norfolk Street cannabis factory Alfred Lybeshari Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Norfolk Street cannabis factory Entmir Papai Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Norfolk Street cannabis factory Kevin Kruti Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Norfolk Street cannabis factory Some of the drugs found by officers Photo: Midlands Photo Sales