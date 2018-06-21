Three men charged after knifepoint robbery at Peterborough Starbucks

Three men have been charged in connection with the robbery at Starbucks in Peterborough.

Josh McLennan, 23, of Tait Close, Eastfield, from Peterborough, Jack Hess, 25, of no fixed abode and James Taylor, 29, of no fixed abode, have all been charged following the robbery at the Orton Goldhay coffee house at 10.15pm on May 29.

The Starbucks in the Orton Centre

The robbery happened as the drive-thru store was closing for the night.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said at the time: "Three men armed with a hammer, knife and baseball bat demanded money from the two female members of staff. They made off with approximately £530 in cash. They were wearing bandannas over their faces and black hooded jumpers."

The suspects will face trial charged with conspiracy to commit robbery at Lincoln Crown Court on July 2.

McLennan is also charged with driving whilst disqualified.