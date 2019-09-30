Three girls and a man arrested after pensioner dies from cardiac arrest

Four people were arrested after a pensioner died from a cardiac arrest.

Police were called at around 5pm on Saturday by the ambulance service to Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech.

A police spokesman said: “The man in his 80s sadly passed away at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

“Three girls aged 12, 14 and 16 and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident. Two girls aged 14 and 16 have been bailed until October 25. The other 12-year-old girl and the man have been released with no further action.”