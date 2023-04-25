Three drug dealers jailed after £200,000 worth of cannabis, MDMA and amphetamine found in Peterborough home

A trio of drug dealers have been jailed after more than £200,000-worth of drugs were found in a house.

Mateusz Tabor, 27, Damian Pajak, 26, and Konrad Niznik, 25, were all arrested at the house they shared in Kirkmeadow, Bretton, Peterborough, on 18 February 2021, following a tip-off to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside a padlocked room, officers found a large-scale drugs factory, containing class A and B drugs, including amphetamine, MDMA, mephedrone and cannabis, with a street value of more than £200,000.

Mateusz Tabor

Further mephedrone, amphetamine, hundreds of pounds in cash, a Taser torch, an ingredient list, scales and deal bags were also found in the house.

On Monday (24 April), the trio were all jailed at Peterborough Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Jenny Blunt said the operation had been a ‘significant’ seizure.’ She said: “Tabor, Pajak and Niznik were supplying drugs which cause so much harm to people and communities.

“This was a really significant drugs seizure, which has prevented a lot of very harmful substances making it to the streets.”

Tabor, of Moores Lane, Eye, was jailed for three years, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of DMPEA and being concerned in the supply of cannabis following an earlier trial.

Pajak, of Walton Park, Peterborough, was jailed for eight months, having pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA and being concerned in the supply of amphetamine. He was found guilty of being concerned in the production of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of DMPEA, following an earlier trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad