News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
33 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
2 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Three drug dealers jailed after £200,000 worth of cannabis, MDMA and amphetamine found in Peterborough home

Drugs found hidden in a padlocked room inside Bretton house

By Stephen Briggs
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST

A trio of drug dealers have been jailed after more than £200,000-worth of drugs were found in a house.

Mateusz Tabor, 27, Damian Pajak, 26, and Konrad Niznik, 25, were all arrested at the house they shared in Kirkmeadow, Bretton, Peterborough, on 18 February 2021, following a tip-off to police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inside a padlocked room, officers found a large-scale drugs factory, containing class A and B drugs, including amphetamine, MDMA, mephedrone and cannabis, with a street value of more than £200,000.

Mateusz TaborMateusz Tabor
Mateusz Tabor
Most Popular

Further mephedrone, amphetamine, hundreds of pounds in cash, a Taser torch, an ingredient list, scales and deal bags were also found in the house.

On Monday (24 April), the trio were all jailed at Peterborough Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Jenny Blunt said the operation had been a ‘significant’ seizure.’ She said: “Tabor, Pajak and Niznik were supplying drugs which cause so much harm to people and communities.

“This was a really significant drugs seizure, which has prevented a lot of very harmful substances making it to the streets.”

Tabor, of Moores Lane, Eye, was jailed for three years, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of DMPEA and being concerned in the supply of cannabis following an earlier trial.

Pajak, of Walton Park, Peterborough, was jailed for eight months, having pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA and being concerned in the supply of amphetamine. He was found guilty of being concerned in the production of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of DMPEA, following an earlier trial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Niznik, of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough, was jailed for seven months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was found guilty of being concerned in the production of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA and being concerned in the supply of DMPEA following an earlier trial.