Three boys have been arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of drugs offences.

The 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested in Padholme Road, Eastfield, on Friday at 3.32pm.

The property where the arrests were made. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

They were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, while one of the 16-year-olds was arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis and possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Police also found a hunting knife.

The boys have now been released on police bail.