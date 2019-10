Police have today (22 October) arrested three people in connection with a spate of burglaries in St Ives.

Two women, aged 49 and 43, and a 20-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Greengarth, St Ives, at about 3am and taken to Parkside Police Station.

Crime News

Since Monday, 30 September, 11 burglaries have been reported in St Ives and are believed to be linked.