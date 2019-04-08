Three arrests after suspected drug dealing outside Peterborough church

Three people were arrested after police saw alleged drug dealing outside a church.

At about 10.30pm on Thursday (April 4) officers spotted two men they suspected were drug dealing outside All Saints’ Church, by the corner of Park Road and All Saints Road.

The men ran when they noticed the officers, but were arrested in Park Crescent. A member of the public then pointed out a flat the men were seen going in and out of.

When officers entered the property a third man was seen throwing what was believed to be drugs out of the window.

A 20-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was released on bail until May 3.

A 19-year-old man from Luton and a 26-year-old man from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The teenager has been released on bail until May 3 and the 26-year-old released under investigation.